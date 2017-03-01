Storm causes power outages, wind damage

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of Kanawha Valley residents are without power after a storm swept through the area Wednesday morning, downing trees and power lines and causing wind damage, dispatchers said.

The wind damage was concentrated in the western part of Kanawha County including Cross Lanes, a Kanawha County Metro 911 supervisor said. There were no reports of injuries or flooding, he said. In Putnam County, 911 dispatchers received several calls about downed trees in the Poca and Winfield areas, a dispatcher said. No injuries or flooding was reported in Putnam County, either.

The storm caused a brief shelter in place for Kanawha County Schools students. The shelter in place was lifted around 10:45 a.m.

Statewide, more than 33,000 Appalachian Power customers are without power, according to the company’s website. As if 10:40 a.m., there were 5,290 without power in Putnam County and 6,467 in Kanawha County.

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail