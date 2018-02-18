Statewide walkout Thursday, Friday for WV teachers, public employees

By Jordan Nelson

The Register-Herald of Beckley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All West Virginia teachers and school service personnel will join together Thursday and Friday for a statewide walkout, the presidents of the West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers – West Virginia announced at Saturday’s Statewide Day of Action Rally.

WVEA President Dale Lee told the crowd it appears workers are getting no help from state politicians.

“Thursday and Friday the entire state of West Virginia will be shut down,” AFT President Christine Campbell said. “We have to stay united, we have to coordinate collectively and we have to make sure change comes.”

It was a frigid and rainy day in Charleston Saturday, but the weather didn’t stop teachers and public school employees from all 55 counties from gathering at the Capitol to rally and protest current legislation issues involving pay raises, changes to seniority and changes being made to the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA). …

