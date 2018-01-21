Statehouse Beat: Government lobbyist spending down in W.Va., including Greenbrier events

The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lobbyists spent a total of $87,669 on public officials during the September-December reporting period, down considerably from $188,266 during that period in 2016 (buoyed by campaign contributions, according to disclosures filed with the state Ethics Commission. The spending includes three events at Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbrier resort.

As per usual, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce hosted two of the events, the annual Business Summit, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, and the chamber’s Leadership Retreat, Dec. 7-8.

Steve Roberts, Chamber president, reported that the Chamber spent $9,478 for public officials’ meals and lodging, including lunch at $62.97 each, dinner at $191.73, breakfast at $48.83, and overnight lodging at $490.71 per. …

…The most expensive single event was an Oct. 1l reception during the West Virginia AFL-CIO 29th Constitutional Convention at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Charleston, which cost $23,265, but only had 14 public officials in attendance, at a cost of $1,243.

