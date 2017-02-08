State of State: Speaker Tim Armstead’s response

Here is a statement from House Speaker Tim Armstead responding to tonight’s State of the State address:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, issued the following statement responding to Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address.

“While I think there are areas where we can work with Governor Justice, specifically with relation to cutting red tape and reforming our education system, I’m disappointed in his proposals to solve our state’s budget crisis,” Speaker Armstead said.

“We had hoped that this Governor would live up to his campaign promises of restructuring government and not putting additional tax burdens on our citizens, and to hear his proposal to balance our budget almost entirely with tax increases was a significant disappointment,” Speaker Armstead said. “While we want to work with the Governor to solve this budget crisis, I do not believe the approach he presented tonight is something this Legislature – or the voters who elected us – will support.”