State of State: Agriculture Commissioner Leonhardt’s Response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt responded to Governor Justice’s State of the State address.

“I’m disappointed that Governor Justice failed to highlight agriculture more during his State of the State address,” said Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt. “The governor’s inauguration speech emphasized a new focus on agriculture. We need to grow industries, not just raise taxes, and agricultural industries must be a part of West Virginia’s comeback story. My hope is that the Governor does not lose sight of that.”

