State Sen. Jeffries sets Putnam County public meeting on road bond issue

Public meeting set 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19 to discuss Route 35 Buffalo/Toyota Interchange and WV Road Bond Amendment

RED HOUSE, W. Va. — West Virginia State Senator Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, will host a public meeting to discuss the Route 35 Buffalo/Toyota interchange and the road bond amendment on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Putnam County Old Courthouse, 2nd Floor.

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith will speak and answer questions.

“It was clear after the last meeting of the Putnam County Infrastructure Committee, that many residents have questions about Route 35, particularly the interchange at Buffalo,” Jeffries said. “I am pleased Secretary Smith will be with us to better explain what is being planned to improve this important road.

Jeffries said that he has received many questions about the West Virginia Roads to Prosperity Road Bond Amendment election which is scheduled for Saturday, October 7th.

“West Virginians want to know what the amendment will do to improve their local infrastructure,” Jeffries said. “Secretary Smith will get straight to the point about what the amendment can do to help rebuild our economy, both locally and throughout our state.”

Other public office holders have been invited to attend. The meeting is free and open to all Putnam County residents who wish to attend.