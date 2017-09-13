Startups pitch businesses to prospective investors

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

“In that three-month period, they do a lot of research as well as continuing their intense efforts in developing and creating their products or services,” Cope said. “Ten50 Director Bryan Shaw, a successful entrepreneur himself and a former business coach, coordinates these efforts.”

Michael Thompson, executive in residence for the Tri-State Angel Investment Group, was at the event to listen and meet individuals who have creative and innovative ideas for new businesses or new products.

See more from The Herald-Dispatch