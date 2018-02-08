Sports betting bill advances in West Virginia Senate

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Measures to legalize sports betting in West Virginia passed both the House and Senate Judiciary committees at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

House Bill 4396 and Senate Bill 415 now go on to the respective Finance committees in both chambers, with recommendations to pass the Legislature.

“The bill moved through committee with no amendments,” said Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, an advocate for the bill’s passage. “I think it was made clear to those on the committee that it will have a very positive impact on our entire state and specifically the Northern Panhandle.

