Speed limit, BOE resolutions OK’d by delegates
By Andrea Lannom
Register-Herald of Beckley
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House adopted a measure that would ask the commissioner of Highways to increase the speed limit on highways in rural areas to 75 miles per hour.
House Concurrent Resolution 75 was introduced last month and delegates voted to adopt the measure Friday. The measure now moves to the Senate.
The resolution said at least 16 other states have speed limits of 75 miles per hour on interstate highways, at least in rural areas. Four of those states have speed limits of up to 80 miles per hour, the resolution said.
Also Friday, delegates adopted House Concurrent Resolution 31, under which the state Board of Education would assist in studying the number of boards of education. It is now in the Senate.
The Joint Committee on Government and Finance requested the study and would report findings and recommendations during the 2018 legislative session.
Sponsors are Delegates Ron Walters, R-Kanawha; Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha; Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock; Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; John Shott, R-Mercer; Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha; and John O’Neal, R-Raleigh.