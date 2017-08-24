Southern WV math, science scores continue their rise

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

Cabell and Kanawha counties both notched five-point increases in the percentage of students who tested proficient. By contrast, math scores fell by just over five percentage points in Wyoming County, the only southern county to post lower results in math.

“The schools are definitely focused, and it’s definitively positive to have those results and to see that their efforts have been rewarded,” Alexander said, adding that Wayne County’s grades 3-6 all scored above the state average.