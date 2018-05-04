Southern West Virginia candidates talk future of medical cannabis

By NANCY PEYTON

The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — With the primary election quickly approaching, candidates have been questioned about their stances on the biggest issues facing West Virginians today.

The Logan Banner recently reached out to all candidates in the West Virginia House District 24 race and asked their stance on medical cannabis legislation. Medical cannabis has been a major policy since the introduction and eventual passage of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act in 2017.

A bill was introduced this year to make some major changes to the program, but it was not passed before the end of the legislative session. State Treasurer John Perdue wrote a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, legislative leaders and state officials March 1, stating that because of the disparity between state and federal law regarding medical cannabis, the state cannot support the program with its financial services.

