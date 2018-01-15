Southern West Virginia businesses owners express mixed feelings over possible tax of online sales

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The U.S.Supreme Court ruled Friday it will place under consideration whether businesses will be required to collect sales taxes on all online sales, leaving two local business owners with different feelings on the matter.

Justices ruled they would hear appeals from 36 states that believe the current “physical presence” rule does not keep up with the fact that many people are online shopping in today’s time more so than actually going to a store.

Spider Webber, owner of Spider’s Cycle City in Bradley, said he believes a competitive edge will be lost among businesses if justices rule to put a taxation on all online sales.

Webber declared he would strongly vote to leave things in their place, exactly how they are today.

In 1992, the Supreme Court ruled states may require out-of-state companies to collect sales taxes only if the company had stores, warehouses or office buildings within the state. Consumers were then left with the decision of whether or not they wanted to pay state and local sales taxes for online purchases; few volunteered to pay the tax.

