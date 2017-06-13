Southern States holds dairy appreciation day in Ranson

By DAVID CRAFT

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. – The month of June is National Dairy Month, a time to spread awareness for a declining dairy industry.

Southern States is hosting its annual Dairy Appreciation Day on Friday for those in the community who want to look through a window into the world of dairy farming. The event will take place at Southern States in Ranson and will include multiple appearances by local dairy farmers. Those who attend will have the chance to meet the Dairy Princess and visit with some of the dairy calves. Milk, cookies and ice cream will also be available.

In light of the decline of the dairy industry in Jefferson County, Dairy Appreciation Day draws attention to the problems facing the industry every day.

Todd Hough, a local dairy farmer in Jefferson County, addressed the issues facing the historical profession and how the problem can be solved.

“For the last couple of years it’s been a break even business,” Hough said.

Hough’s dairy farm has been in the family for generations and he says he does not plan on leaving anytime soon.

“The industry is a roller coaster,” Hough said. “One year you’re up, the next you’re down, but it’s important to keep moving forward.”

Hough attributes the decline to the surplus of milk and certain byproducts like almond milk. In order to combat the decline of this long-standing industry, the promotion of dairy products is necessary, according to Hough.

Statistician for the United States Department of Agriculture Mike Miller verified the downward trend of the dairy industry in Jefferson County. In 1997, there were 29 dairy operations with approximately 4,000 milk cows. In 2012, however, the operations dropped to 18, with 2,200 milk cows. The 2017 statistic for dairy cows in Jefferson County states there are 1,900 milk cows.

“It definitely is following a downward trend,” Miller said. “In the U.S. it hasn’t necessarily gone down, but in Jefferson County it has.”

Miller stated there is no direct reason why the dairy industry is declining, but rather described it as a mixture of causes.

“With the dairy industry, the price seems to be volatile — it can be up one year and down the next,” Miller said. “Production costs can also be high, and if you aren’t big enough to hire someone to look after the farm, its a 7-day a week commitment. It’s a tough job.”

Each year, the West Virginia Dairy Princess will attend the Dairy Appreciation Day event as part of her long list of duties promoting the dairy industry.

“The Dairy Princess’ duties are to promote the dairy industry throughout West Virginia,” said Casey Fields, director of the princess program. “She goes around emphasizing how important dairy is for West Virginia and for health.”

According to Fields, Carlie Ryman, this year’s Dairy Princess, will tour West Virginia handing out ribbons at shows and spreading awareness for the industry. Ryman will be at the Berkeley County Youth Fair showing cattle and will then attend the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg to hand out ribbons.

Fields also addressed the decline in the dairy industry and the problem it poses for farmers.

“A lot of these dairy farmers are generational, but because of (milk) prices, they often have to get a second job because the farm function alone can’t provide adequate income,” Fields said.

In light of the downward trend of the dairy industry in Jefferson County, Dairy Appreciation Day will attempt to spread awareness about the issue, as well as provide a great time for anyone who attends. The event will run from 12-3 p.m. at Southern States on Mildred Street in Ranson.

