Soul Food Feast at Marshall helps launch annual celebration of Black History Month
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For more than 25 years, the annual Soul Food Feast has attracted not only Marshall students, but faculty, staff, alumni and community members as well.
On Sunday, the traditional Carter G. Woodson Annual Soul Food Feast took place in the Memorial Student Center’s John Marshall Dining Room, overlooking the university’s Huntington campus.
Guests of many races, cultures and backgrounds filled the center, catching up with old friends and making new ones over traditional “soul food” dishes.
“It’s a joyful time to celebrate in the spirit of love while enjoying the best of ‘soul food’ dishes,” Cooley said.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/soul-food-feast-at-marshall-helps-launch-annual-celebration/article_0ae44f26-9c75-526c-92ae-b257394ac200.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch