Soul Food Feast at Marshall helps launch annual celebration of Black History Month

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

Jayla King, Vince King, Jordyn King and Le Redd share a meal during the Carter G. Woodson annual Soul Food Feast Sunday at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan Fischer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — For more than 25 years, the annual Soul Food Feast has attracted not only Marshall students, but faculty, staff, alumni and community members as well.

On Sunday, the traditional Carter G. Woodson Annual Soul Food Feast took place in the Memorial Student Center’s John Marshall Dining Room, overlooking the university’s Huntington campus.

Guests of many races, cultures and backgrounds filled the center, catching up with old friends and making new ones over traditional “soul food” dishes.

Maurice Cooley, Marshall’s associate vice president for intercultural affairs, said the annual celebration is a time of fellowship with friends, family and others from throughout the community.

“It’s a joyful time to celebrate in the spirit of love while enjoying the best of ‘soul food’ dishes,” Cooley said.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/soul-food-feast-at-marshall-helps-launch-annual-celebration/article_0ae44f26-9c75-526c-92ae-b257394ac200.html

