Snuffer announces bid for GOP nomination for House seat

By CHARLES OWENS

Bluefield Daily Telgraph

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Republican Rick Snuffer of Beckley told the Daily Telegraph Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the Third Congressional District U.S. House seat currently held by incumbent Republican Evan Jenkins.

Jenkins announced Monday that he will challenge incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin for his U.S. Senate seat, setting up a high-profile 2018 contest for the Mountain State. Snuffer, the 2012 Republican nominee for the 3rd Congressional District House race, said he was surprised by Jenkin’s early announcement.

Snuffer, a former state legislator, said he was approached a little over a month ago about being ready to run for the seat when Jenkins’ announced his U.S. Senate run; “but Evan’s announcement today was a little earlier than I expected.”

“I’m not the typical political type the Washington establishment usually comes running after when there is an open congressional seat like this; but I do represent the hard working, everyday West Virginians that live throughout our 3rd Congressional District,” Snuffer said in the statement to the Daily Telegraph. “I’ve lived and worked throughout so many counties here in the 3rd District and to serve our people as their representative in our nation’s capital would be an honor.”

Snuffer also announced his plans to run for the House seat Tuesday on 800 WVHU’s Tom Roten Morning Show in Huntington.

Snuffer is currently serving as an instructor for adult career technical education in West Virginia and continues to run his construction business when not teaching.

In terms of other possible entries into the U.S. House race; Snuffer said, “I’ve heard some names, but after seeing the polling in 2014 against much stronger, better known candidates; I like where we stand.”

Snuffer holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bluefield State College and is currently pursuing his Master’s Degree in Adult Technical Education through Marshall University.

