SNAP bill moves out of West Virginia House Health Committee
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would expand work requirements to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, along with requiring asset tests for public assistance, has been passed out of the House Health and Human Resources Committee.
House Bill 4001 would implement work requirements for recipients of SNAP benefits ages 18 to 49 without dependents in counties where the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources deems there to be sufficient opportunities for work or volunteerism.
Recipients would need to work at least 20 hours a week, participate in a work program or do certified volunteer work.
Delegates opposed to the bill expressed concern with all aspects of the bill, from the third-party contract to the implications the requirements have on communities.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/snap-bill-moves-out-of-health-committee/article_8bda6f1f-d245-5b1c-972d-1792dcbcec0f.html
