SNAP bill moves out of West Virginia House Health Committee

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

The bill also requires DHHR to conduct an asset test on all members of the applicant’s household to determine eligibility for public assistance. The bill outlines a number of different databases and avenues — state and federal — DHHR should use to determine a person’s assets. The bill uses federal code to determine what an allowable asset for eligibility is. A third party can be contracted to perform the asset tests.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/snap-bill-moves-out-of-health-committee/article_8bda6f1f-d245-5b1c-972d-1792dcbcec0f.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch