Small businesses receive more than $700,000 for flood aid from RISE W.Va.
By JESSICA FARRISH
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Greenbrier County received more than $700,000 in grant funding for small businesses through the public-private Rise West Virginia program, a West Virginia Development Office project manager reported Wednesday.
Rise distributed $1.4 million to small businesses in 11 counties in November, Rise Program Manager Jordan Ferrell reported.
In southern West Virginia, Nicholas County businesses were awarded more than $200,000, while Fayette, Pocahontas and Summers received “some assistance,” Ferrell said.
Among counties in southern West Virginia, Greenbrier sustained the most damage during the June 2016 flood.
