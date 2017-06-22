Small businesses receive more than $700,000 for flood aid from RISE W.Va.

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Greenbrier County received more than $700,000 in grant funding for small businesses through the public-private Rise West Virginia program, a West Virginia Development Office project manager reported Wednesday.

Rise distributed $1.4 million to small businesses in 11 counties in November, Rise Program Manager Jordan Ferrell reported.

=Created by then-Governor Earl Ray Tomblin after flooding last year, the partnership aimed to meet critical small business needs after the flood, according to data posted at on the development office website.

In southern West Virginia, Nicholas County businesses were awarded more than $200,000, while Fayette, Pocahontas and Summers received “some assistance,” Ferrell said.

The goal of the Rise program was to help small businesses which were struggling with debt and limited resources to reopen following the flood.

Among counties in southern West Virginia, Greenbrier sustained the most damage during the June 2016 flood.

