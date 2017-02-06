Skier dies after accident at Snowshoe

Staff reports

The Inter-Mountain

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — A 67-year-old male skier died Saturday after an accident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

Ski Patrol at Snowshoe Resort initially treated the man, who later was transported to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, a resort spokesperson told local media. The man later passed away, and his name and additional details about the incident have not been released.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends,” resort leaders said in a statement released to local media. “While accidents like this are rare, anytime something like this happens, it saddens all of us in the ski industry. Skier safety is of paramount importance to Snowshoe Mountain and we … continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our visitors.”

See more from The Inter-Mountain