Showing Support: Residents gather in Elkins to rally for Trump

By BETH HENRY-VANCE

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — About 40 people came out Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump and actions he’s taken during his first few weeks in office.

Mike House, pastor of the Ambassador Baptist Church, organized the rally with the help of Tom Rennix, of Valley Bend, and other local citizens. The group gathered at the Iron Horse statue in Elkins, waving American flags and carrying signs showing support for Trump, legal immigration and the military.

Rennix said the group had supporters who weren’t able to attend because of Saturday’s cold weather, but he hopes to create another rally this spring.

He said the gathering was not designed as a protest, although today’s political climate has sparked various gatherings and protests about a variety of topics, both for and against Trump and his policies.

“We’re actually celebrating legal immigrants, members of our armed forces, our veterans. We’re celebrating our law enforcement,” Rennix said in a phone interview Sunday.

He said members of the group want to show support for all levels of law enforcement, including local police officers, West Virginia State Police, military personnel from all branches, airport security works, border guards and more.

“We support them 150 percent,” he said. “These are the boots on the ground that have the tough job and they are making sure we’re safe.”

Rennix also mentioned the protests that have been sparked by Trump’s executive order temporarily limiting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The Associated Press reported Trump said his sweeping executive order is necessary to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Rennix said the local group members wanted to note they are not against immigrants.

“The No. 1 thing we want everybody to know is we love immigrants,” he said. “We love people from every nation all over the world, but we want to make sure we’re not moving too quickly. … We want to make sure to let in the good people but not the bad people.”

He said the group’s members also wanted to highlight the abortion issue, and the rights of unborn children.

“We just want everyone to come together in mutual respect,” he said.

