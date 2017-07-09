Seneca Rocks has reopened

The area had been closed since last weekend for public safety, after the fire began July 1. Visitors to the area are encouraged to take extra precaution.

New hazards will now be present in places in and around the fire area.

While a small contingent of firefighters will remain at the Seneca Rocks fire, the threat of the wildfire spreading lessens each day due to the rain received over the burned area, officials said. The fire is not completely out and containment is estimated at 60 percent.

“The fire will continue to smolder for at least several more days. If an extended period of hot and dry weather returns to the area the fire may become active again,” said Terry Walter, incident commander. If this were to happen, the area may once again be restricted to the public.

Cheat-Potomac District Ranger Troy Waskey stated, “We appreciate the public’s patience and support throughout this incident. We realize closing the area during the July 4 holiday was not convenient for visitors, members of the community and our climbing outfitters and guides, but it was important to ensure firefighter and public safety while we engaged the fire.”

Signs will be posted at all trail heads and other key locations making visitors aware of risks associated with the fire. These risks include rolling, falling and unstable debris such as rocks, trees and snags. These issues will remain a safety concern for some time into the future and should be considered when planning a trip to Seneca Rocks, officials said.

Most major climbing routes were not directly impacted by the fire; however, climbers should use caution when re-entering the area because of unstable footing along access routes as well as possible changes to climbing routes. The Seneca Rocks hiking trail and observation platform were both impacted by the fire, but have been cleared of immediate hazards, officials said.

The cause of the Seneca Rocks fire is still under investigation by the USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the USDA Forest Service at 304 636-1800 ext. 331. Any information will be kept confidential. A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for starting the fire.