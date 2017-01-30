Senators Manchin, Capito announce $12.8 million in FEMA funding for flood recovery
Release from the US Senate:
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito. R-WV, have announced $12,833,232 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the State of West Virginia.
The $12.8 million grant will be used by:
- The Nicholas County School District for emergency protective measures to secure temporary facilities destroyed or damaged as a result of the historic flooding in West Virginia on June 23.
- The State of West Virginia – School Building Authority for the demolition of the non-repairable Herbert Hoover High School.
- The State of WV – School Building Authority located in Nicholas County for Emergency Protective Measures for the demolition of the Richwood Middle School and ancillary structures destroyed or damaged as a result of the historic flooding in West Virginia on June 23.
- The State of WV – School Building Authority located in Nicholas County for Emergency Protective Measures for the demolition of the Richwood High School and ancillary structures destroyed or damaged as a result of the historic flooding in West Virginia on June 23.