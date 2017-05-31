Senators Capito, Manchin announce Assistance to Firefighters Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have announced $309,869 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for fire departments in Springfield and Shepherdstown. The grants awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program will help local fire departments purchase new equipment to use in emergency situations.

“Maintaining safe communities throughout West Virginia is essential, and our firefighters and first responders bravely play an important role in that effort,” Sen. Capito said. “This funding will help provide first responders with the tools they need to protect themselves and others in dangerous, emergency situations.”

“Our brave firefighters and ‎first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep West Virginia communities safe,” Sen. Manchin said. “I witnessed their hard work and commitment firsthand from my experience working with the Marion County Volunteer Fire Department. This funding will provide volunteer fire departments in Springfield and Shepherdstown with the resources and equipment they need to properly respond to emergencies and continue to protect West Virginians.”

FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program provides essential equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources used to protect local communities.

Individual awards include:

$20,866 – Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company (Hampshire County)