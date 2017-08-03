Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $2.7 million to support cancer prevention

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Wednesday announced that West Virginia will receive more than $2.7 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support programs to detect, control and understand cancer.

Specifically, the funding will be used to implement the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), the National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (NCCCP) and the National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR).

“Keeping West Virginians healthy is very important to me,” Sen. Capito said. “One of the ways we can achieve that goal is through funding like this, which will support cancer prevention and treatment programs. Making these resources available to those who need them most will not only help us maintain healthy communities, but it will help save lives of the many men and women facing this horrible disease.”

“Funding like this is extremely important to keep West Virginians healthy and provide the quality cancer screenings and treatment they need. This funding will be used not only to help detect cancer in its early stages, but also to create prevention programs and educate communities about the importance of maintaining healthy lifestyles. With continued support for programs like this, we will be able to keep more West Virginians from being lost to this horrible disease,” Sen. Manchin said.

Individual awards include:

$1,900,000to implement the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program: Funding will be used to increase cancer screening rates by implementing evidence-based strategies and population-level activities within health systems and providing direct screening services.

$340,046to implement the National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program: Funding will be used to assess the burden of cancer in jurisdictions, create cancer control plans to prioritize cancer prevention and control strategies, and leverage resources to implement cancer control interventions at the state and local levels.