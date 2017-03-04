Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s weekly address to West Virginians

Senator Capito discusses Women’s History Month and her actions to honor and protect women. She also highlights an executive order signed by the president this week that will positively impact jobs in West Virginia.

Video can be found here or by clicking on the image below.

Weekly Address to West Virginians

March 3, 2017

Hello – I’m Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

I was honored to kick off Women’s History Month this week by taking several actions to honor and protect women.

First, I joined a bipartisan group of Senators to introduce a resolution that designates March 21st as National Rosie the Riveter Day.

This designation recognizes the important role women played during World War II and seeks to remind women everywhere that ‘we can do it.’

I recently visited Keyser Middle School and spoke with 5th graders as part of my West Virginia Girls Rise Up program.

This mentoring program aims to instill confidence and leadership in young West Virginia women, and empower West Virginia’s girls to be strong, confident and kind women leaders.

This week I also sent a letter to the president urging his support forViolence Against Women Act programs in his budget.

These programs assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence by making federal resources available to assist victims.

We must protect those who are impacted by these terrible crimes.

I was also glad the president continued taking steps to roll back harmful regulations this week.

On Tuesday, the president signed an executive order to clarify the harmful Waters of the U.S. Rule, known as WOTUS.

WOTUS is the wrong approach to protecting our water resources, and this action shows that the president is serious about protecting critical energy jobs.

To learn more about this week in the Senate or to share your comments with me, please visit my website www.capito.senate.gov.

Thank you.

###