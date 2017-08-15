Senate president: Sen. Mike Hall to be next chief of staff

By ERIC EYRE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, is expected to be named Gov. Jim Justice’s next chief of staff, Senate President Mitch Carmichael confirmed today.

Carmichael said he spoke with Justice and Hall this morning, and though Hall’s hiring wasn’t finalized, the governor indicated he intends to appoint Hall later today.

“Mike and the governor have a good personal relationship, and Mike has a good working relationship with the Legislature,” Carmichael said. “He has good conservative credentials.”

Hall, who heads the Senate Finance Committee, alerted fellow committee members about his pending job switch last night, according to multiple sources.

Hall would replace Nick Casey, who was fired Monday.

Earlier this month, Justice switched parties from Democrat to Republican.

Hall is widely viewed as a moderate Republican in the state Legislature.

