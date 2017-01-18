Senate President Carmichael supports reduction in educational bureaucracy

Release from the Office of Senate President Mitch Carmichael:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, congratulated Gov.

Jim Justice on his successful inauguration ceremony yesterday, and said he is looking forward to working with the new administration as they prepare for the upcoming legislative session.

“Governor Justice’s event was perfectly orchestrated and beautifully performed, and I was honored to be a part of his special day,” Senate President Carmichael said. “He spoke with a hope and optimism for our state that was refreshing, and we are ready to help him achieve a brighter future for West Virginia.”

Senate President Carmichael said he was particularly encouraged by Justice’s call for reducing the bureaucracy in the state’s education system.

“It is so encouraging to see a person in the executive branch who is ready to go in and make wholesale changes to our state’s education system” Senate President Carmichael said. “These are changes we have been trying to achieve in the Legislature, but did not have the full support of the Governor’s office until now.”

“These changes are right out of our playbook, and we are 100 percent with the governor in helping him accomplish this desperately needed educational reform,” Carmichael continued. “It is not an easy task to weed through a bureaucracy of that size, but I have faith in Governor Justice’s skills that he’s built throughout his career to know what to do and make the tough decisions. I know our state has outstanding teachers and principals, and we need to do whatever possible to clear the way for them to be able to focus on students, not regulations or arbitrary directives. It appears a key component of his plan would return more control to local teachers and principals and provide them with more ability to make decisions that affect their students – a significant change from the current top-heavy, centralized structure in place.”