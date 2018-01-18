Senate introduces resolution to develop plan to increase West Virginia correctional officers’ salaries
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON , W.Va. – The West Virginia Senate introduced Concurrent Resolution 5 Wednesday which requests the Division of Military Affairs and Public Safety and the Division of Personnel to develop a plan to raise correctional officers’ salaries.
Last month, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state emergency because of staff shortages at state correctional facilities. He signed an executive order saying the state is at a crisis dealing with housing people in its correctional facilities and that correctional officers staffing levels are less than safely recommended.
In his State of the State address last week, the governor said that increasing correctional officer pay is a priority.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/legislature/senate-introduces-resolution-to-develop-plan-to-increase-correctional-officers/article_4804e5f6-fbc4-11e7-850c-2f5dc110c330.html
