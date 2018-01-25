Senate Finance advances free community college bill to full West Virginia Senate

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLETON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Senate Finance Committee, in a voice vote with no nays heard Wednesday evening, passed to the full Senate the free in-state community college bill backed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson.

The bill (Senate Bill 284) now heading to the Senate floor isn’t substantially different from the version the Senate Education Committee had passed to the Finance Committee Tuesday, according to Senate Finance counsel Chris Hunter.

The latest version is a “committee substitute” of Senate Education’s own “committee substitute” of the introduced version of the bill, and Senate Education had amended its own committee substitute before it sent it to Senate Finance.

The state Community and Technical College System provided a new fiscal note on the version of the bill Senate Education advanced, estimating it would cost $8 million next fiscal year. That’s up from the $7 million estimated for a previous version of the bill.

Senate Education members amended the bill in a way that would make it serve more students.

