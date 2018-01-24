Senate Education Committee lowers age requirement for community college bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Senate Education Committee passed an amended version of a bill seeking to increase access to career education and workforce development with the main change of lowering the age of eligibility from 20 years old to 18.

Senate Bill 284, which is one of the governor’s bills, was introduced earlier this month and the Senate Education Committee took up the bill last week. Lawmakers in the committee continued their conversation on the bill Tuesday.

The Senate’s bill would create the West Virginia Invest grant and the Advanced Career Education program, or ACE. The ACE program aims to provide high school students with an opportunity to earn post-secondary credits and an associate degree by establishing partnerships with community colleges.

To qualify, a person would have to be a resident of West Virginia for a year before applying. Students also must have a high school diploma or GED or equivalent, must not previously have earned a post-secondary degree, and must have completed the FAFSA.

Students also must enroll in at least six credit hours per semester, pass a drug test administered by the institution, maintain a GPA of at least 2.0 and complete community service hours. Upon completion of the associate’s degree or certificate, students must live in the state for two years.

