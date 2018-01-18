By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill introduced in the state Senate seeks to require schools to provide elective courses on the Bible.

Senate Bill 252 is sponsored by Sens. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, and Sue Cline, R-Wyoming, and seeks to require all schools to provide an elective course on Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament or New Testament of the Bible.

The bill said the purpose of the course is to teach students about biblical content, characters, poetry, and narratives, which it says are pre-requisites to understand contemporary society and culture including literature, art, music, mores, oratory and public policy.

A similar bill was introduced last session by Delegate Ralph Rodighiero, D-Logan, to make available elective courses on the history of the old and new testaments of the Bible.

The bill died in House Education.

A Wisconsin-based group, Freedom From Religion Foundation Inc., filed a lawsuit last year seeking to end a Bible in the Schools program in Mercer County. The group said the program violates the First Amendment.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/life/senate-bill-would-require-elective-courses-on-the-bible/article_e3fd1d76-148b-5c46-9c45-e1688991ee2b.html

See more from The Register-Herald