Sen. Robert C. Byrd exhibit on display at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport

Release from Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center (UHC) welcomes the community to visit the traveling exhibit celebrating the life and career of Senator Robert C. Byrd on the first floor of UHC near the Gift Shop.

Honoring the 100th Anniversary of the birth of Senator Robert C. Byrd, the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education has created a traveling exhibit, “Robert C. Byrd: Senator, Statesman, West Virginian” which debuted at Shepherd University in April 2016.

The exhibit is touring the Mountain State to culminate with a celebration of Senator Byrd’s 100th birthday on November 20 at the state capitol.

“The Auxiliary to UHC and the Harrison County Historical Society invite anyone interested to take advantage of this limited engagement to see a remarkable exhibit at UHC,” said Denise Steffich, auxiliary coordinator and director of volunteer services for the Auxiliary to United Hospital Center. “It is important as West Virginian’s to acknowledge the many contributions of the longest serving Senator in United States history, as Robert C. Byrd served 51 years.”

The exhibit is based on documents and photographs from Senator Byrd’s extensive archive of 60 years of public service and includes images as widely varied as Senator Byrd’s childhood drawings to photographs of him meeting with presidents, said Ray Smock, director of the Byrd Center.

“For any West Virginian who remembers Senator Byrd, the exhibit will bring back memories of what he has done for this state and the nation,” Smock said. “Everywhere we have taken the exhibit we have heard personal stories from those who had encounters with Senator Byrd or who remember how he impacted their lives.

The public is encouraged to enjoy the exhibit at United Hospital Center through May 15. Area schools are invited to view the display. More information about the traveling exhibit is available at http://www.byrdcenter.org/traveling-exhibit.html.

About United Hospital Center

United Hospital Center is the result of a merger between St. Mary’s and Union Protestant hospitals in 1970. This bold move provides north central West Virginia with a regional community hospital that offers a vast array of services. The new UHC opened in 2010 and is located along I-79 in Bridgeport. The 692,000 square foot structure rises eight stories. It is designed around the environment with the patient, family, staff and community in mind—which includes enhanced patient privacy, a high level of technology integration and improved access to care. The acute care facility has 292 private inpatient rooms and 24 observation rooms with a medical staff that consist of more than 140 primary care and specialty physicians. UHC employs more than 2,000 Associates and is a member of WVU Medicine (West Virginia United Health System). For more information about United Hospital Center, please visit thenewuhc.com.

About WVU Medicine

WVU Medicine is West Virginia’s premier provider of advanced specialty care and the state’s only academic medical center. It encompasses the specialists, sub-specialists, and primary care physicians of West Virginia University; Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine’s flagship hospital on the WVU campus; the WVU Eye Institute, WVU Heart Institute, and WVU Cancer Institute in Morgantown; University Healthcare, which serves the Eastern Panhandle; Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser; United Hospital Center in Bridgeport; St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon; and Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. WVU Medicine also includes dozens of medical offices and a diverse network of affiliated organizations. To learn more, visit WVUMedicine.org.

About the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education: The mission of the Robert C. Byrd Center is to advance representative democracy by promoting a better understanding of the United States Congress and the Constitution through programs and research that engage citizens in the history of Congress. The Center is the home of the Robert C. Byrd Archive containing the papers and records of the Senator’s long career. More can be found at http://www.byrdcenter.org/