Sen. Mike Azinger appointed to West Virginia legislative committee

Staff report

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, Thursday was named chairman of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.

He succeeds Jeff Mullins, a Republican from Raleigh County, who resigned on Jan. 12. Mullins cited increased business and family obligations.

