Sen. Manchin votes to confirm Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released the following statement on his vote to confirm Rex Tillerson as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of State.

“As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place to conduct our nation’s foreign affairs. I have known Rex Tillerson for years through our work with the Boy Scouts of America and know him to be honorable and patriotic. I have no hesitation in supporting Rex Tillerson’s confirmation to be Secretary of State after the Office of Government Ethics described his ethics agreement as a sterling model for what they would like to see from other nominees. Rex Tillerson’s extensive career will bring a unique perspective to the State Department, and I believe he will provide wise counsel and objective advice to the President on our nation’s foreign policy. I look forward to working with him in a bipartisan manner in the best interest of all West Virginians and Americans.”