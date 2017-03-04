Sen. Manchin introduces Bipartisan bill to help rural water systems

Release from office of Sen. Manchin:

Legislation would ensure rural communities have safe, clean drinking water

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) Friday introduced bipartisan legislation to make sure rural and small water systems have the technical training and assistance they need to improve wastewater treatment in rural communities.

“Investing in water infrastructure projects in rural communities not only improves the quality of life for West Virginians, but preserves countless good-paying jobs, boosts economic development and improves the prosperity of our families, businesses and communities,” Senator Manchin said. “This legislation will ensure that rural and small water systems have the resources they need to make certain that their community is receiving the best quality water possible. I look forward to working to get this legislation passed and signed into law.”

“The general public in West Virginia is more aware now than ever about the importance of clean water. On site technical assistance to our wastewater utilities has been proven time and again to be of the most benefit to our small systems. We are so grateful to Senator Manchin for his leadership,” said Amy Swann, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Rural Water Association.

U.S. Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Al Franken (D-MN), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jim Risch (R-ID), and Brian Schatz (D-HI) cosponsored the bill.

Building on the bipartisan Small and Rural Community Clean Water Technical Assistance Act that was signed into law in 2015, the bill would authorize two new technical assistance provisions to improve wastewater treatment in rural communities. One provision would provide $15 million a year over five years for technical assistance helping small communities affordably and effectively operate wastewater treatment systems, and another would allow states to set aside two percent of their Clean Water State Revolving Funds to assist communities in complying with federal rules and improving waste water quality.