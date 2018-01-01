Sen. Charles Clements: Time to nix West Virginia’s vehicle property tax

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature may look this year at eliminating the personal property tax on automobiles — but lawmakers then would have to find a way to reimburse local governments and school districts that benefit from that revenue, according to state Sen. Charles Clements.

He said lawmakers are discussing a potential constitutional amendment to go before voters that would eliminate property taxes on automobiles, and also those paid by businesses on their inventory.

“But that money goes to counties and boards of education,” Clements, R-Wetzel, said. “We will have to have money to replace that, and the need varies from county to county. In my district, Calhoun County doesn’t have much (money). If we do away with the property tax, they would be in a bind.”

