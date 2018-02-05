By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. –About $2 million up front plus a steady stream of production royalties for years to come should flow into the Friendly City, as Wheeling leaders plan to lease Marcellus and Utica shale natural gas fracking rights on approximately 336 acres of property.

“While we understand that gas drilling can be controversial, we feel that we wouldn’t be acting in the most financially responsible manner if we passed up on over $2 million in up-front money that can be used for paving, playgrounds, economic development and other city functions,” Wheeling Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said.

Thalman and other members of Wheeling City Council are expected to pass a resolution allowing City Manager Robert Herron to enter the lease agreement with Canonsburg, Pa.-based American Petroleum Partners. The vote is expected after a public hearing on the matter, set for noon Tuesday on the first floor of the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline St.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/seeking-treasure-underneath-trash-wheeling-could-get-2m-from-gas-leases-for-old-landfills/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register