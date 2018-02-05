Seeking treasure underneath trash: Wheeling could get $2M from gas leases for old landfills
By CASEY JUNKINS
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. –About $2 million up front plus a steady stream of production royalties for years to come should flow into the Friendly City, as Wheeling leaders plan to lease Marcellus and Utica shale natural gas fracking rights on approximately 336 acres of property.
Thalman and other members of Wheeling City Council are expected to pass a resolution allowing City Manager Robert Herron to enter the lease agreement with Canonsburg, Pa.-based American Petroleum Partners. The vote is expected after a public hearing on the matter, set for noon Tuesday on the first floor of the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline St.
