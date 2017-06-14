Security America launches new division

Company continues to grow after 35 years in business

Release from Security America:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security America, founded in 1982 by T. William “Bill” Signorelli and headquartered in Charleston, WV, continues to grow its operations in WV, Ohio and the Pittsburgh, Pa. area.

Celebrating 35 years in business June 12, Security America launched a new division, “Special Event Response Services (SERS)” last month. SERS provides security officers for short-term events, executive protection, overnight security and armed and unarmed security.

“We pride ourselves on providing professional quality security services so our customers can focus on their core business,” said Signorelli. “These values have been our focus since day one and will be carried over for many years to come as my son Chris leads Security America.”

This new division resulted in the need to hire 10 new officers to meet the demands of diverse clients, including a nationally broadcasted, reality TV show filmed in West Virginia and Charleston Main Street’s event “Foam at The Dome,” Signorelli said.

Security America employs 250 people across its footprint. The newest office opened last year in Canonsburg, Pa. to better serve existing customers and position the company for growth. New customers served out of this office include Longview Power and Chapman Corporation along with dozens of other industry sites. More than 30 percent of the company’s workforce reports to the Canonsburg office.

“As evidence of the company’s ongoing success and longevity, Security America received the “Supplier of the Year” award for 2016 from NGK Spark Plugs (USA), a Security America customer for 21 consecutive years. This marks the company’s second time receiving this prestigious award,” a spokesperson said. “Security America proudly boasts thousands of satisfied customers in all types of businesses, including manufacturing, oil and gas, energy, chemicals, government, banking, health care, major office complexes, colleges and energy.”

Dan Lauffer, CEO of Thomas Health Systems, said “security for a hospital is high priority. Since 2001, we have placed our confidence in the qualified staff and quality services provided by Security America.”

Brittany Javins, executive director of FestivAll in Charleston, said, “Security America has been great to work with, providing the structure needed for our event while fitting right in with the family-friendly atmosphere.”

About Security America, Inc.: Bill Signorelli started the company in 1982, after working as a security officer for the WV Department of Corrections; as District Manager for a national security company; and while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve Military Police. Bill seized the opportunity to start his own company and follow his passion of serving and protecting people.

Security America is a security and loss prevention company with officers serving WV, the Pittsburgh, Pa. area, and Columbus, Ohio. The company specializes in providing security officers for business, industry, government and private sector locations. Other services include special event response teams, investigative services, active shooter/response training, background screening, security audits and surveys, and customized training and consulting services.

For more information, visit www.SecurityAmerica.com

Contact Nathan Schmitt, Security America Marketing Coordinator, 3412 Chesterfield Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304; (888) 832-6732 (ext. 201); Nschmitt@securityamerica.co