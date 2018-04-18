Mountain Messenger

The Second Annual WV Craft Brew Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Apr. 28 from 3:30 to10 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.

Tickets are now on sale at the State Fair Box Office, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or by visiting www.wvcraftbrewfest.com. Tickets are also being sold at the Greenbrier Valley Visitor’s Center and City National Banks in Lewisburg. Only 200 VIP tickets will be sold for this event.

“The WV Craft Brew Festival is a joint effort and fundraiser for the State Fair of WV and Lewisburg Rotary Club’s scholarship funds,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Between the two organizations, we have awarded well over $400,000 in scholarships to kids from the Greenbrier Valley and across the state. We hope to continue to grow that number.”

Read the entire article: https://mountainmessenger.com/second-annual-wv-craft-beer-festival-set-for-april-28/

