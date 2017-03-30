Staff reports

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A local Senate bill could have a big impact on local schools, the county’s top school adminstrator warned at the Community Leadership meeting on March 29.

Monongalia County School Superintendent Frank Devono said the state’s Senate passed a bill – SB 609 – on March 29 that calls for changes to school funding. Devono said for Mon County the bill would result in a $5 million drop in funding.

The cuts would be for one year. Devono said there is also a provision in the bill that allows district to try to make up some of that lost for one year by increasing the regular levy rate set by the state. The currently rate is roughly 19.4 percent, but school districts could raise it to 22.95 percent.

For a homeowner, that would mean about $40 in additional taxes.

