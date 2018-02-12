School workers across West Virginia vote to authorize action
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
FLATWOODS, W.Va. — An “overwhelming” proportion of public school employees across the state have voted to authorize leaders of the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association state branches to decide on statewide action in response to concerns about pay, health insurance benefit cuts and other issues.
The exact action that may be taken, however, hasn’t yet been decided, the school worker union state presidents said.
“They’ve been played off each other,” WVEA staff member Ben Barkey said of the two unions, noting it was remarkable to see them together now.
AFT-West Virginia President Christine Campbell said “these votes were authorization votes of employees in the counties” to show what proportion of them are “in favor of authorizing the state leaders to take action if necessary.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/school-workers-across-w-va-vote-to-authorize-action/article_b2423440-3da7-5bcd-af4d-6a9cbbd84459.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail