School clothing vouchers available
Staff report
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Division of Family Assistance began accepting applications for school clothing vouchers Monday for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
To be eligible for school clothing vouchers, the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,050.
Applications must be received in the local DHHR office by July 31.
Families with school-aged children currently receiving WV WORKS cash assistance, as well as those in foster care, will automatically receive school clothing vouchers for each school-age child in the home by mid-July 2017.
Families who received school clothing vouchers in 2016 and currently receive Medicaid or SNAP benefits from DHHR should have received an application by mail in June. Mailing address updates should be made to the Customer Services Center at 877-716-1212 or online at www.wvinroads.org to ensure prompt delivery of these vouchers.
To learn more about eligibility guidelines or to apply, contact the local DHHR office, apply online at https://www.wvinroads.org or call 877-716-1212. Verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with the application.
The Cabell County branch of the DHHR is located at 2699 Park Ave. in Huntington and can be contacted at 304-528-5800.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch