Rose’s retirement the ‘end of an era’ at FSU

By LEAH NESTOR

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After five years as president of Fairmont State University, president Dr. Maria Rose will retire effective June 30.

At Rose’s final Board of Governors meeting last week, board chair Dixie Yann noted it was the end of an era.

“It is the last time the board meets officially with Dr. Maria Rose as our president. She’s a role model for many Fairmont State students,” Yann began.

“Six years ago, when this board and this university were in desperate need of an interim president, Maria in her post as provost was the logical choice. Later hired as president in her own right, she was the answer to this board’s of governors prayer.”

Yann stated that Rose brought the university through financial crisis and mended relationships both within and outside the university.

“No one else could have had the background, the ability or the passion to guide the university through these troubled times,” she said.

Rose later said that she owes her life to FSU.

“As an undergraduate I was very well prepared by this institution,” she said. “I feel like I’ve had just wonderful opportunities to try to make an impact on this institution and to try to make it better for all the students who were able to attend here.”

As a tribute to Rose, the school created the Maria C. Rose Endowed Scholarship for first-generation students.

“Future Fairmont State students will continue to benefit from Maria’s years as president,” Yann said.

Rose said she and her husband plan to travel between Fairmont and Florida, visiting family, golfing and enjoying the beach.

“I can’t imagine all the wonderful things that are to come (for Fairmont State),” she said.

Rose attended Fairmont State College and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education. She later obtained her Master of Arts degree from West Virginian University. She served as interim president, provost and vice president for academic affairs prior to becoming president May 3, 2012.

Dr. Steven Jones will be the interim president beginning July 1.

