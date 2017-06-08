‘Rolls on the River’ celebrates West Virginia Day

Event features pepperoni rolls, craft beer, local artisans

Release from Rolls on the River event:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Pepperoni rolls and craft beer are a match made in Almost Heaven, West Virginia, and will be the features of a new event to celebrate West Virginia Day.

The inaugural “Rolls on the River” will take place on June 20, 2017, at Magic Island from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event promotes Appalachian culture and food, highlights culinary talent and raises money to support Mountain State youth, via Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central WV.

The best chefs from local restaurants, bakeries and home kitchens from all around the state will come together and present their unique spin on the iconic snack. Complementing the selection will be craft beer from West Virginia breweries. Live music, local artisans and author Candace Nelson will be there with her new book, The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll.

“This event is also a fundraiser that celebrates a unique piece of West Virginia history while also supporting West Virginia youth,” said Sara McDowell, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia. “It was just the perfect way to acknowledge our history while also looking to our future.”

Participants will compete in two categories – the “People’s Choice Award” and the “Judges’ Best Roll on the River Award.” The judges are state folklorist Emily Hilliard, Charleston television emcee Jim Strawn, author Candace Nelson, and Café Cimino owner Tim Urbanic.

Tickets are $25 in advance, and include samples of pepperoni rolls and craft beer, music and access to artisan and other food vendors. Soft drinks and other beverages will also be available. Tickets at the door are $35. Tickets for children under 10 are only $5.

“Rolls on the River” is presented by TransCanada with additional sponsorship support from BrickStreet, BB&T, Mountain State Beverage, PepsiCo and West Virginia Radio Corporation. Funds raised at the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia.

There is still time to sign up as a sponsor or vendor. Visit www.RollsOnTheRiverWV.com for more information. Logos of new sponsors and vendors will be added to this website and promoted on multiple social media platforms @RollsOnTheRiver with #Celebrate WV and #RollsOnTheRiver.