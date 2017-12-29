Roane County man allegedly opens fire on West Virginia State trooper, deputy

By EVAN BEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

GANDEEVILLE, W.Va. — A Roane County man faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly firing a shotgun at a West Virginia state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy.

State Trooper Zachary Hartley and Roane County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike King each sustained minor injuries when they responded Wednesday evening to a report of suicidal threats at the 230 Red Oak Run Road, Gandeeville, residence of Stanley Gordon Hoskins Jr., 52.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, Hartley and King responded to the scene together after the call came in around 5:41 p.m.