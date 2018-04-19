Richwood’s 80th Feast of the Ramson set for Saturday

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The annual Richwood tradition of the “Feast of the Ramson” will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at Cherry River Elementary School.

For the “Ramp Capital of the World,” the feast has been looked forward to since 1937 when 13 men held a private dinner with ramps as the central piece and decided to make the dinner public the following year.

The menu for this year’s feast includes ramps, of course, along with ham and bacon, potatoes, brown beans, cornbread, desserts, sassafras tea, coffee and cold drinks.

Tickets purchased at the event will cost $15 for an adult and $7 for a child

