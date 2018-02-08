Resolution urging PEIA finance board to maintain funding plan OK’d in West Virginia House

By ANDREA LANNOM

CNHI/Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Raleigh County Delegate Mick Bates was the lone vote cast against a House of Delegates resolution Wednesday recommending the Public Employees Insurance Agency Finance Board to maintain its current financial plan for the coming fiscal year.

House Resolution 5 recommends the board suspend implementation of the plan it adopted Dec. 7, 2017 for the 2019 plan year. The vote was 97-1.

Delegate Cindy Frich, R-Monongalia, a sponsor of the resolution, noted the decision is ultimately up to the finance board.

She said the governor, House and Senate Republicans are in agreement, adding PEIA Director Ted Cheatham was in agreement when he spoke to delegates in the Republican caucus.

“The entire House, save one, is in support of it and the Senate Republicans are in support. I think the PEIA finance board will listen. But again, they have the authority and are under the executive,” Frich said

