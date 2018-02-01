Republican Retreat location appropriate for today’s nuclear times

By MATT COMBS

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — With President Trump visiting The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs Thursday for the Republican Congressional Retreat, thoughts will race on the content of the discussions taking place inside the famed resort.

A slew of topics may up for discussion from immigration reform, a White House proposed $1.5 trillion investment in the nation’s infrastructure and health care.

It could also be assumed that a far more ominous threat may also be up for discussion, nuclear war.

During his first State of the Union address Tuesday, Trump spent time discussing a nuclear North Korea, the Iran nuclear deal and the need for the United States to maintain a nuclear arsenal.

“As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression,” Trump said during the State of the Union. “Perhaps someday in the future there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, we are not there yet.”

The increasing tension in Asia, along with ballistic missile tests fired by North Korea and reborn American defense drills in the Pacific has brought many back to the feelings of the Cold War, here in the United States and elsewhere.

