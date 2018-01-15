Republican majority hopes for smooth sailing during West Virginia legislative session

By RUSTY MARKS

CHARLESTON — With Republicans controlling the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates and a recently converted Republican governor, legislative leaders are hoping the 2018 legislative session will be smoother and less divisive than in the past several years.

“For the first time in three years we’re on a positive track,” said Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, chairman of the House of Delegates Finance Committee. “It’s been negative, negative, negative.”

State revenue collections are rebounding after several years of massive state deficits that ran in the hundreds of millions of dollars. State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy predicts budget surpluses for the coming six years.

