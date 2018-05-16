Latest News:
Rep. Mooney discusses issues in Wirt County

By WAYNE TOWNER

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., speaks with officials in Wirt County on Tuesday during a town hall meeting to discuss issues of local concern, including economic development and the opioid crisis.
(News and Sentinel photo by Wayne Towner)

ELIZABETH, W.Va.  — About 20 Wirt County residents, mostly elected officials and community and business leaders, met Tuesday morning with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney to discuss issues.

Mooney, R-W.Va., held an hour-long town hall meeting at the Wirt County Courthouse, with plans to go from there to a similar meeting in Calhoun County before returning to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening to vote on issues before the House of Representatives.

The original purpose of the meeting was to discuss economic development issues in Wirt County, but most of the time was spent discussing other issues, including the impact of floodplain legislation in Wirt County and the opioid crisis and its effects on children, the school system and the community.

