Register today for Feb. 3 AP Legislative Lookahead

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Online registration is now open for the Associated Press’ 2017 Legislative Lookahead.

Dorothy Abernathy, regional media director of The Associated Press, said the Lookahead is set for Friday, Feb. 3, in the conference room of The Charleston Gazette-Mail at 1001 Virginia St., Charleston, W.Va. 25301.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-ap-legislative-lookahead-tickets-31156682476?aff=es2

“Please join us in the Charleston Gazette-Mail conference room on Feb. 3 for our the Legislative Lookahead, a seminar that previews the top issues in the state. Sessions we have planned include Legalization of Marijuana, The State Budget, Higher Education Needs and The Future of Primary and Secondary Education,” Abernathy said.

Abernathy said Senate President Mitch Carmichael will be the guest speaker at lunch.

Confirmed panelists include:

Dr. Hani Nazha from the WVU Health Science Center

A representative from the Charleston Police Department

Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, House Finance Committee chairman

Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, Senate Finance Committee Chairman

Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert

West Virginia University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Joyce McConnell

Corley Dennison of the Higher Education Policy Commission

Mike Green, president of the West Virginia School Board

Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, chairman of the House Education Committee

Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt, superintendent of Roman Catholic school system in West Virginia

Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association

Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy

“Registration is just $15 a person and includes lunch. The deadline to register is Jan. 31,” Abernathy said. .

Legislative Lookahead is sponsored by The Associated Press, the West Virginia Press Association and Marshall University

Agenda

9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Legalization of Marijuana. Moderator Matt Burdette

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Budget. Moderator Rob Byers

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch – Senate President Mitch Carmichael, guest speaker

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Future of education in West Virginia – with sessions on primary/secondary and on higher education

— Higher Education – 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Moderator John McCabe

— Primary/Secondary Education – 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Moderator Christina Myer